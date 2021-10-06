What If…? season 2: Is it renewed at Disney+? Premiere date hopes







Following the big finale this week on Disney+, can you expect a What If…? season 2 to happen down the road? Is there a reason for hope?

We don’t have to wait long in this piece before handing down hope and then some. After all, it’s been confirmed already that more episodes are on the way! It’s something that was confirmed some time ago; not only that, but the scripts for the new season have already been written. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, head writer AC Bradley made it clear what some of the established plans are at the moment:

“Going into the second season, we’re sticking with anthology form, and it’s going to be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and pulling more from Phase Four than we were obviously able to this season. Hopefully, we’ll see hints of Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Black Widow characters. The fun of What If…? is that we get to explore the entire infinite multiverse, so we try and bounce around as much as we can. I want to play with all these characters, and as much as I love Captain Carter, we’ve got to share the love. I’m very excited to show new worlds, new heroes.”

One of the expectations that we have is that some of these stories are going to be more personal and intimate than ever before. We’re anticipating some character-focused stories that just give the writers room to play and explore possibilities.

The ultimate truth here, though, is that we’re probably going to be waiting for some time still for season 2 to come out. An animated show of this nature takes some time to produce, and this is one of the reasons why a renewal was already issued. We’d love to see it back next year, but we don’t want to stamp any date on it until we know for sure.

What do you most want to see when What If…? season 2 premieres on Disney+ down the road?

