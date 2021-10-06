FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Jess & Sarah’s challenge







Next week on CBS FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 4 is going to air — so what can you expect from start to finish? The title for this episode is “Inherited,” and it’s our hope that we’ll get to see some great character stories. If they happen, though, it’s going to take place amidst a story that is topical, challenging, and also could take a little bit of time to figure out. There are, after all, a number of different components to this story and we’ll have to see how things play out over time.

Want to get a few more details? Below, we have the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 4 synopsis:

“Inherited” – The team must determine if the kidnapping of a young Chinese-American woman is a random hate crime or if she was specifically targeted, in order to find her. Also, Jess and Sarah struggle with Tali’s continued rebellious streak, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Oct. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The storylines with Jess and Sarah are important to this show for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being that it injects a reminder that someone like Jess still has a normal life. His story is not JUST about what happens on the job, but some of what is going on outside of it. It also helps to separate this show even more from some of the other ones in the franchise.

Ultimately, we’ll see how everything unfolds here, but we’re anticipating that Most Wanted will continue to rotate out the personal stories with larger cases through at least the next several weeks.

