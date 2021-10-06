La Brea episode 3 spoilers: What lies ahead in ‘The Hunt’







Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on La Brea episode 3? There is another installment coming to NBC in one week’s time. This is an installment entitled “The Hunt” that will present a myriad of challenges. Just think in terms of a food supply that’s running low, a dangerous mission, and characters questioning themselves as they do what they to survive.

No doubt, La Brea is bizarre — but that is also a part of what makes it interesting. It’s sort of a bizarre hybrid of Land of the Lost, Manifest, and of course Lost itself since so many shows in 2021 have to tip their cap to it. Reviews of the pilot episode were all across the map, but even some who didn’t love it felt oddly compelled to keep going.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full La Brea episode 3 synopsis below:

10/12/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : With the survivors’ food supply dwindling, Eve and Ty venture into the forest on a risky hunting expedition only to face unexpected dangers that threaten their survival. As an unlikely rescue mission comes to fruition, Gavin must put his faith – and the fate of his family – in the hands of an old friend with whom he shares a complicated past. TV-14

Beyond the story of La Brea, one of the things we’re the most curious to see is how things progress in terms of the ratings. Let’s put it like this: The pilot was one of the most-watched new shows of the season and if it can keep that up, there’s a great chance that there will be a season 2 down the road. We just hope NBC continues to promote it and give it a generous amount of stability; after all, this is something that Manifest did not have moving into season 3.

