Killing Eve season 4 video shows production underway!







The wait has been long for Killing Eve season 4 and, unfortunately, it’s going to be continuing a little while still. New episodes are poised to premiere in 2022 and today, the show posted a new video highlighting production being underway.

You can see this video below, and almost right away you can get a sense of why the cast and creative team waited to start shooting. Killing Eve as a series is fairly large in scale; with that, it’s not one that can be easily done within a global pandemic. The producers found it better to take their time and ensure that the story is perfect; while very little has been confirmed, it’d be an absolute shock to see them write in events of the past year and a half.

So what exactly will be ahead for Eve and Villanelle? The closing minutes of season 3 were a reminder that the two are, frankly, addicted to one another. Even though their game of cat-and-mouse leads to a constant trail of destruction, neither one has any choice but to follow it along. They’ve worked together, been apart, and tried to get inside their minds. Their relationship is wholly unique, an intersection of fear, love, and danger.

As for when we’re anticipating a full-length trailer, you’re probably going to be waiting a long time. There’s no reason for anyone involved at BBC America to rush things along when they’ve been patient to date at every turn.

What do you want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 4?

Are you sad that the show is ending so soon? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around; we’re going to be giving you even more coverage as we inch closer to that premiere date. (Photo: BBC America.)

