Supergirl season 6 episode 15 spoilers: William is kidnapped!







Supergirl season 6 episode 15 is going to air on The CW next week, and we know that it’s going to be one of those hours with quite a personal touch at its core. The title here is “Hope For Tomorrow,” and it’s one that carries with it key revelations, but then also a huge crisis. After all, Nyxly is kidnapping William! What happens from here could set the tone for a LOT on the series the rest of the way.

Beyond just Kara, this particular episode will feature Alex battling against one of her biggest obstacles ever. The Supergirl season 6 episode 15 synopsis has more insight all about it:

NYXLY KIDNAPS WILLIAM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) continues to fight Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for the remaining totems but after Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), Supergirl realizes she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep National City safe. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces the biggest challenge of her life. The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb (#615). Original airdate 10/12/2021.

There are only a handful of episodes left after this one and through those, we’re sure that the Supergirl writers will install one of their final messages to viewers. If it’s anything like what we’ve seen through the bulk of the series so far, it’s going to be one filled with hope and promise for the future. This is a show that has put its character through some really hard times, but we’ve watched them conquer so many of them! We just have to hope that it continues to be that way and we can feel like, even when the final credits roll, that there are good people out there keeping National City safe.

