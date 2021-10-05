FBI season 4 episode 4 spoilers: The story of ‘Know Thyself’







FBI season 4 episode 4 is poised to arrive on CBS next week, and there are a few things we know already about it.

Take, for starters, that the title here is “Know Thyself.” It’s going to be an episode rooted in tragedy in so many ways, as the victims at the heart of this case are young and homeless. This speaks to a widespread issue: Not just crimes against the homeless community, but also the underreporting and representing of them. So many cases get lost in the shuffle, and many of the victims this time around are the result of a serial killer. How long has it taken for the team to identify this, and how long will it take to serve justice? These are at least some of the things that we should be wondering at the moment.

For a few more details now all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full FBI season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Know Thyself” – The team hunts for a serial killer who is targeting young, homeless men. Also, Tiffany and Scola don’t see eye to eye on how to handle the case or the difference between partners and co-workers, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Oct. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Tiffany / Scola part of the story should give you more of the interpersonal side of things, which has become an increasing priority on FBI over the past couple of years. Because of this is the main show in the flagship, it has to set the tone for the others — we do think there’s even more of an emphasis on this now than ever, thanks in part to the introduction of FBI: International to the mix.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you most want to see on FBI season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around; there are some more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







