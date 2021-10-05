The Voice video: Aaron Hines delivers ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’ audition







Tonight on The Voice, you’re going to have a chance to see another epic round of blind auditions! That includes Aaron Hines, who is looking to do something rather incredible with his rendition of “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

For more on that very thing, all you gotta do is check out the video below! He nails just about every note of the song but like with Brittany Bree (who we discussed yesterday), it still feels like there’s something more he’s saving. This is almost an appetizer to a main course that could be coming in the Battles or the Knockout Round, provided of course that he makes it that far.

Are we surprised that he got all four coaches to turn around for him? No. The real mystery in our mind is simply where he is going to go from here. Every single coach brings their own style, and you hear from the crowd that they are REALLY behind John Legend. We get that, and we think that he could get some great things out of his range — also, John’s got the most experience in R&B/funk out of anyone on the panel, and these are styles that Aaron really seems to be bringing to the table.

If it was us, we’d be choosing John here and it’s a no-brainer. Yet, we do think Kelly Clarkson would be a surprising and interesting choice. She’s adapted so many songs to suit her voice over the years that we have every reason to think that she’d do some cool things here! It really just comes down to his own long-term strategy.

Of course, the video ends before Aaron picks his coach — you will have to see what he decides later tonight!

What do you think about Aaron Hines and his blind audition for The Voice?

