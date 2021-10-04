The Voice video: Brittany Bree gets four chairs for ‘Call Out My Name’







Tonight’s new episode of The Voice is right around the corner — why not take a moment now to meet Brittany Bree?

In the sneak peek below from tonight’s new episode, you get a sense of Bree’s powerhouse voice as she takes on The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name.” It doesn’t take too long for her to get some love from Ariana Grande and John Legend; soon after that, Kelly Clarkson turns around! Blake Shelton is the last coach to go, as he turns right before the end of the song.

There’s no denying that Bree has a remarkable voice; what’s also interesting here is that it feels like there’s SO much more she can do! We do think that she is holding back somewhat in terms of her vocal range and there could be some awesome performances down the road with her. It’s encouraging already that she is doing current music; the more she can twist and reinvent that, the better off she could be.

So who would be the best overall coach for her? That’s actually a really tough question. Let’s go ahead and throw out Blake, just because we don’t trust his ability to give her the best possible songs. John Legend obviously makes a whole lot of sense because of the soul in Brittany’s voice.

Yet, could Ariana be the best choice? We wonder just in terms of pushing her outside of her musical comfort zone. Some of the songs from Ariana the past few years we wouldn’t have expected from her in earlier parts of her career. It’d be at least an interesting combo and it’s something Bree should think about.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Brittany Bree on The Voice?

Do you think her “Call Out My Name” is going to be one of the best auditions of the season when the dust settles? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around; there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

