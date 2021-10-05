American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8: Who is Dr. Calico?







As we prepare for American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8, we will be introduced to another new face.

So, who are they? What do they bring to the overall story? There are a couple different things well worth getting into here as we look at Leslie Grossman’s role in the “Death Valley” story arc.

Through the first half of the season, we saw Grossman star as Ursula, one of the most important people in "Red Tide" and arguably the ultimate villain.

Through the first half of the season, we saw Grossman star as Ursula, one of the most important people in “Red Tide” and arguably the ultimate villain. While she didn’t take the black pill, her decision to exploit it for financial gain made her dangerous. Here, she could be someone totally different. Judging from her outfit alone, we wonder if she is either someone working with the government to hide an alien secret or an alien herself; there’s something about the white room that surrounds her that gives us a certain degree of pause.

Judging from the fact that this above is in full color, it feels fair to assume that Dr. Calico will be a character that is in the present. We haven’t met too many people there other than the four college students, who all just so happen to be pregnant in one of the weirdest twists that we’ve seen with this show so far. (Who knows what sort of surprises will come out of this moving forward?)

