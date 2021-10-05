Animal Kingdom season 6 spoilers: Who is the Big Bad now?







As we approach Animal Kingdom season 6 on TNT, we have a better sense of the danger this lies in the distance for the Cody Boys. Sure, it may feel like Pope is the one in the most trouble, but we know that nothing within this world starts or ends with him. There’s going to be more drama across the board, and you have to be prepared for that.

With all of this in mind, let’s take a moment to look at Louise Thompson — by far, the most important adversary to the main characters now.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Moran Atias had been cast in the aforementioned role as Thompson, and there was even a small glimpse of her in the season 6 promo released this week. What we know is that she is a San Diego County Detective — she’s not exclusively with Oceanside, which is probably why she hasn’t been in the Codys’ orbit all that much as of yet. Per a report from TVLine, her “relentless pursuit of killers is driven by a dark, complicated and twisted history that comes from her trying to outrun her own trauma … [She] uses every method of manipulation — lying and ignoring police procedure — to find justice for long-dead victims.”

So yea, Louise is someone who is willing to fight dirty if that means getting what she wants in the end. She’s going to spend some time in the final season compiling information, and don’t be surprised if after that, she rushes to act in order to get everything she wants and then some. It may start with the investigation into Catherine’s death, but that may only be the beginning…

