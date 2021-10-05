Emily VanCamp leaving The Resident; season 5 episode 3 sneak peek







Is Emily VanCamp leaving The Resident after season 5 episode 3 airing on Fox tonight? Let’s go ahead and share one last preview for what you can expect. This is going to be an emotional, heartbreaking hour, and one you may look back on time and time again.

In the sneak peek below, you can get somewhat of an introduction to the Nic Nevin story. The character was in a brutal car accident right before making it home to reunite with Conrad and her baby and at the time she’s rushed to the hospital, it looks as though she is technically still alive. Conrad rushes there to the best of his ability and you can see in this preview all of the characters learn in real time about this situation.

While Conrad will be the one suffering the most in this crisis, it would be wrong to say that he is the only one dealing with the pain here. Every character is going to be struggling with how best to move forward; she was a friend to the likes of Kit, Billie, and others, and they will all have their own thoughts as to what to do in this situation.

We have to enter this episode preparing for the worst, as VanCamp is no longer a series regular and, at the time of this writing, there is no evidence that she is planning to return in the near future. It’s just a tough time to be The Resident in general, given that they just lost another main character in Mina last season. Both she and Nic were essential parts of this series and are going to be difficult to replace.

