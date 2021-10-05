Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon releases first teaser







There are few shows out there worth anticipating as much as the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. Was the ending of the original show polarizing? Absolutely, but we’re kidding ourselves if we were to think that we are suddenly disinterested in the new show.

After all, House of the Dragon is an epic exploration into the heyday of House Targeryan, back when they were at their full strength and able to use dragons in order to boost their power. They were a dynasty for a time and this show explores how some of that plays out — with an incredible cast, of course! Matt Smith is one of the headliners who is present within this teaser below, and we’re sure that we’ll dive more into many other cast members in the months to come.

House of the Dragon is currently months into production, and we’re still waiting in order to see what it looks like when it launches on HBO/HBO Max in 2022. We’re still too far out to get some sort of official teaser or a premiere date, but we tend to think that we’ll be getting a little bit more on both of these in the next several months.

More so than big action-sequences, we think that most of the promotional campaign for this show should really be about world and lore-building. There are so many shows with cool action sequences these days; you need to find ways to get original Game of Thrones fans invested again.

