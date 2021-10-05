Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 (finale) spoilers: Sam’s looming decision







Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 is the big finale, and it is set to arrive on Apple TV+ this Friday! Let’s go ahead and say we’re not ready for it emotionally.

We know that there are a LOT of loose ends that need to be tied up during this episode, but one of the biggest ones is rather simple: What is Sam going to do? Will we leave Richmond to play in Casablanca?

At the end of episode 11, it did appear as though the character was strongly thinking about it. There are opportunities aplenty that come with playing in Africa, including a chance to expand football further on his home continent and also to play closer to many of his friends and family. However, doing so would cause him to also be away from everyone at Richmond, including his current love interest Rebecca. She told him that she’s still not sure if she can be with him again or not, and she’s trying her best to be patient with his decision … even if it’s not easy.

In a new preview for the finale over at TVLine, you can see that Sam still is weighing his options; at the start of the episode, it’s not clear what he wants to do. We wouldn’t be shocked if he waits until after his next game to figure things out, mostly because there is an opportunity here for Richmond to make its way back to the Premier League … or at least we can see him wanting to wait. The complication is that he only has 72 hours to figure things out, and we don’t have an adequate timeline at the moment as to whether or not this match is going to take place in this particular window.

Also, be prepared for the finale to address the fallout of the Trent Crimm article, and what’s next for Nate after his horrendous betrayal of the head coach’s trust.

