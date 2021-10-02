Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 (finale) preview: The Trent Crimm fallout







As we enter next week’s Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 (otherwise known as the big finale), it is clear that quite a bit is at stake.

Take, for starters, the idea that Richmond could find itself back in the Premier League! Despite all of the chaos at the club behind the scenes, their play has improved dramatically since bringing back Jamie Tartt and hiring Roy Kent as an assistant coach. They’ve won a lot recently and now, they’re going to have a chance at a promotion.

With that being said, will all of the recent drama stop the team from focusing? The title here is “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” and the short synopsis below offers up a little more insight:

Season finale. Richmond gets their final chance to win promotion as Ted deals with the fallout of Trent Crimm’s painfully honest expose.

We don’t blame Trent Crimm (The Independent) for doing his job — Ted having a panic attack is big news for his particular beat and he had a reliable source for it. With that being said, the timing cannot be more horrible since the coaching staff is about to implode. What does Ted do about Nate? Do you fire him now, even though his ideas have brought the team some success? Nate is dangerous to the team, though, and you have to also consider what happened with him and Keeley. (Also, why did he need that suit in the first place? He may be accepting another job elsewhere, or at least that’s the theory we’ve got thanks to his conversation with Rupert.)

Hopefully, we do see Richmond get that promotion and season 3 can serve as an opportunity for this club to take that next step forward. The big question they’ll have to wonder is whether or not Sam will be there for the ride.

Related – Is Sam about to leave the club?

What do you most want to see on Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12?

How do you envision the finale is going to tie together most loose ends? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







