Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 (finale): Nate’s betrayal; is Sam leaving?







As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 on Apple TV+ next week, we have to be prepared for the big finale. There are so many different storylines worth addressing that honestly, it’s hard to know how the show will tie them all together!

So where do we begin? It has to be with the closing minutes of the episode tonight, as so many different predictions came true. Nate ended up betraying Ted, outing his panic attack to Trent Crimm of The Independent, who admitted to Ted via text that Nate was the source. This was the culmination of an arc where Nate, who was tired of being thought off as insignificant for most of his life, took power into his own hands. His ego is running him away from the person he once was and he’s been on a slow, downward spiral for some time. Nate may see the light someday, but he could cause a lot of damage beforehand.

(For the record, we don’t think Nate kissing Keeley will hurt her relationship with Roy that much — we’re more worried about him not talking with the teacher about his relationship status, or Keeley not telling Roy at first about Jamie’s confessional at the funeral.)

Elsewhere, we still have questions about Sam’s funeral. He claims that he’d never leave Richmond and yet, he was just given the offer of all offers. If he did not have feelings for Rebecca, the decision would probably be an easy one. As it is, though, it’s complicated, especially since he needs to say something in 72 hours and Richmond is fighting to get back to the Premier League. That is another storyline, and then we have how Ted is faring after Sharon’s exit, Coach Beard’s unhealthy relationship with Jane, and whatever Rupert is planning since we’re confident he is up to no good.

Will there be some humor in the finale? Absolutely, but it’s understandable if you’re nervous. We certainly are…

