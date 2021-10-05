Ordinary Joe episode 4 spoilers: A look towards ‘Shooting Star’







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Ordinary Joe season 4? In basic terms, we’ll continue to see the show have some more fun with its scenarios.

This whole show is in a big way a giant what-if, and we imagine that it’s gotta be both a fun and challenging one to write. Every version of Joe’s future is similar and yet also different. You have to still find some through-lines that connect these stories; otherwise, there is a real risk that this feels like three different shows that happen to star the same actors. There’s something a little deeper going on here.

Below, the Ordinary Joe episode 4 synopsis offers some more insight as to what lies ahead — for the record, the title here is “Shooting Star”:

10/11/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Each Joe must come to terms with an unfamiliar and challenging feeling. Music Joe enlists help to look for his son. Cop Joe navigates the aftermath of a shooting. Nurse Joe and Jenny discuss a big career opportunity. TV-14

Beyond just the particular stories that we have coming up in episode 4, we just hope that viewers continue to stick with the show. Despite the inventive premise, the numbers for episode 2 were down more than 30% both in total viewers and the 18-49 demographic. If that trend continues, it’s a troubling sign for a show still trying to find itself. It also has the benefit of airing after The Voice (a pretty decent lead-in), so it will probably be scrutinized more with that in mind.

In general, we’ve seen enough shows featuring James Wolk go away far too soon. We don’t want to see it happen again here! Be sure to watch live and if you can’t, set your DVR to make sure you don’t miss it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ordinary Joe right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ordinary Joe episode 4?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







