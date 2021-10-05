The Resident season 5 episode 3: Nic’s father returning for farewell







As we prepare for tomorrow’s The Resident season 5 episode 3, all signs point to this being the painful goodbye for Nic Nevin. Is the character going to die? We can’t say that with absolute certainty, but there is nothing within the promotional materials for this episode that makes us hopeful. The situation for Emily VanCamp’s character is going to be dire, and the promo at the bottom of this article is another reminder of that.

There is one other painful reminder that things are going to be serious tomorrow night: The fact that Corbin Bernsen is returning as Nic’s father. This is a man who has already lost one of his children; the idea of him losing another is unbearable. Yet, that is the reality that he and Conrad both may be facing.

We already know that way in which Nic could die: Car accident. The promo confirms that, and this in alone suggests that this may not be some sort of drawn-out storyline where there is mystery for a long period of time. Conrad may be devastated and play a million different questions in his mind, but there is a good chance that the show moves forward to other cases rather than making viewers re-live Nic’s potential death week in and week out.

There’s one other technical thing that we should mention: Tomorrow’s episode (entitled “The Long and Winding Road”) is the first one that does not feature Emily VanCamp listed in the press release under main cast. She’s for sure gone, and the simple question now becomes how the exit will happen … and what the aftermath here will eventually be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see on The Resident season 5 episode 3 tomorrow night?

How many boxes of tissues are you stocking up on in advance of it airing? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

No father wants to see his children get hurt. A new episode of #TheResident airs tomorrow at 8/7c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/5ojMwBjCKu — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) October 4, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







