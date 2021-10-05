The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: ‘The Skinner’ premiere title confirmed







We know that there’s been speculation there for a while about the title of The Blacklist season 9 premiere; we’re glad it’s finally confirmed!

Today, NBC made it 100% official that “The Skinner” is the title of the October 21 episode and while that may not say much of anything about the show itself, it’s still certainly worth celebrating. It’s also a sign that The Blacklist is keeping one part of the show familiar even after the exit of Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen.

So with a title like “The Skinner,” what The Blacklist is showing us is a real willingness to remain focused on criminals. It’s hard to see a title like that and think that the focus here will not be a Blacklister in some shape or form.

What do we know about the new season already?

The show is going to kick off with a two-year time jump and in that, you’ll learn a little bit more about what has transpired with Raymond Reddington and the rest of the team since Liz’s death. Something is going to cause the story to revert (somewhat) to its old form but before that, the Task Force will have been disbanded. What’s going to get the whole true back in one place again?

It may be a silly question, but we’re still spending a good bit of time contemplating the following: What happened with Neville Townsend? Does he not get a Blacklist number or anything?

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 9 premiere?

