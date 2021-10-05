Dancing with the Stars 30 results: Christine Chiu eliminated in week 3







Entering the second week of Dancing with the Stars 30 results, we honestly had no idea what was going to happen with them. Christine Chiu seemingly was in danger last week, but her fans could have rallied for her! We legitimately don’t think there is a super-weak link in the bunch with Martin Kove gone, though we were really worried about Iman Shumpert after his Britney Week routine.

Meanwhile, there was another big question to think about here, as well: Would Cody Rigsby be helped or hurt because of the difficult circumstances surrounding his performance? It’s not easy to do what he did tonight, having to rearrange his home into a temporary dance floor.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get now to the results. As it turns out, Chiu’s audience didn’t come out to support her more this time around, as she was in the bottom two again — this time with Kenya Moore. If we were the judges, we would’ve kept Kenya just because she hadn’t been in danger before. Because of that, we do think she has more of an upside on the show moving forward.

The biggest slice of good news is, of course, coming for Cody: He makes it through what was probably the most precarious part of the competition for him. Fingers crossed he’ll be able to return to the competition in a more formal way soon; once he’s able to get back to the ballroom, he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with. It’s strange, but the majority of the performances that we’ve seen from him on the show have been unorthodox in nature. He’s only had one normal routine!

