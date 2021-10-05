The Good Doctor season 5 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Measure of Intelligence’







Next week on The Good Doctor season 5 episode 3 is coming to ABC in just one week’s time — are you curious to get more insight?

The first thing to note here is simply the title for the hour in “Measure of Intelligence.” This is one that will continue the conflict that we’ve seen so far with Salen, the new owner of the St. Bonaventure Hospital. She’s implementing a whole new philosophy as to how to run things and there’s, of course, going to be some blowback that goes along with that.

For a little bit more news about the story of The Good Doctor season 5 episode 3, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

“Measure of Intelligence” – Shaun confronts Salen (Rachel Bay Jones) about the many changes she has implemented since coming on at St. Bonaventure, and Glassman is forced to accept his new role at the hospital on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, we’re curious what the state of the hospital is really going to look like. Is there any middle ground with someone like Salen, or will the doctors all have to fall in line? We certainly hope that it’s a little bit more complicated than that and there’s a legitimate push-and-pull here that can happen for a good chunk of the season.

As for Dr. Glassman’s story, it’s pretty clear already that he’s in the midst of a tremendous story all about change. We hope that he’s able to adapt to it, but we know already that this is not going to be an easy thing for him to do after so many years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







