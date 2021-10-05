The Big Leap episode 4 spoilers: About the show-within-a-show…







There are a few different things that are fun about The Big Leap episode 4 on Fox next week, especially when you get into the meta of it all.

We’ll admit that there’s something we always love about a show that, fundamentally, is about making a show. We can’t even begin to think about how weird this must be for the people taking part. What’s especially fun about episode 4 is that there’s a trailer on the way for the show-within-the-show here, and that leads to a LOT of worries on the part of some of the contestants.

For a few more details, be sure to check out The Big Leap episode 4 synopsis below with more insight:

With the release of the first trailer for the show and a promo shoot in the works, the contestants all air their grievances over what was caught on tape. Wayne has a run-in with someone from his past who wants to use him to gain access to the show, and Nick is distracted by his visiting daughter. Meanwhile, Mike enlists Paula’s help to make his ex-wife jealous and Gabby tries a dating app in the all-new “Nothing But Money Shots” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Oct. 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-104)

We know that we’ve said this before, but we really hope that The Big Leap can take (ahem) a big leap over the next couple of weeks. As it stands right now, the ratings are not exactly great and that makes us worried over the future. (It’s easy to be glad that Fox picked this show up, but we still have a hard time thinking that they ever expected that this was going to draw some sort of huge ratings given the premise.)

