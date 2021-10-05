9-1-1 season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Aftermath of Maddie’s decision







As we prepare for 9-1-1 season 5 episode 4 over on Fox next week, we know that there’s a lot of big stuff for the writers to take on. While it may be true that we’re on the other side of the blackout, there are some other issues that need to be addressed, as well.

So what are we going to see play out over the course of this hour? The aftermath of Maddie’s big decision is going to be a key part of it. Chimney is struggling, and he’s going to be looking for anyone who is willing and able to help. That includes Bobby, who tries his best to help … but we’re not sure how much it will truly work.

Below, we have the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 4 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

The members of the 118 arrive on the scene after a truck crashes into a high school homecoming parade. Meanwhile, Athena and Michael try to help Harry in the aftermath of his kidnapping, May is intimidated by returning call center legend and Bobby gives a devastated Chimney advice regarding Maddie in the “Home And Away” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-503) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

When it comes to Athena and Michael, the two mostly have to be aware that this is going to be something that takes time. There is no rushing what is going to be a difficult mental process. Physically Harry may be doing all right as he recovers, but the mind is an entirely different story. We know that he, like Chimney, will have plenty of people to lean on, but there are a lot of things in this world that don’t go away easily.

