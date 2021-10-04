Succession season 3 spoilers: When will the central arc conclude?







The premiere of Succession season 3 is coming to HBO in just under two weeks! Expect things to be as frenetic and frenzied as possible. There will be drama, biting satire, and a whole lot more over the course of the fall.

At the center of everything, of course, is the issue of Logan Roy’s succession plan … provided that there is one. Through most of season 2, he made his best effort to convince Shiv that she would be next in line for the company throne, even if that wasn’t the case. He’s manipulated all of his kids at one point or another, while never fully ceding his power. Now that Kendall has turned his back on him, could things start to change?

Ultimately, there will be an endgame for the story with the succession plan, though it’s not entirely clear if that is going to be this season or at some other point down the road.

Speaking in a new interview with the New Statesman, executive producer Jesse Armstrong makes it clear that “There’s going to be a very definite moment when that story is over, and it can’t go on too long. I think there’ll be an end for me in this incarnation of the show in [a bit].”

There’s already been a lot of misinformation out there about this quote, with some proclaiming that Armstrong is talking about the end of the series. We don’t think that is necessarily the case. Instead, it’s more of a reference to what’s going on with this current plot. We don’t necessarily think that a succession plan has to be the end of this show, mostly because there’s so much drama surrounding Waystar Royco as a whole. We’re not sure that things are ever going to be that stable at the top; it’s a little like Game of Thrones where every person is fighting to be sitting at the top.

What do you most want to see on Succession season 3?

