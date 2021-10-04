Dexter: New Blood poster: The garbage bag is back







As we inch ever closer to the arrival of Dexter: New Blood on Showtime, isn’t it nice to have a few more previews here and there? We certainly like to think so.

The latest poster (see full version below) comes courtesy of the fine folks at Showtime, and it features the return of something REALLY familiar to the franchise. Think in terms of Dexter Morgan holding a trash bag! We know that this is what the character used in the past to dispose of dead bodies, though previously he’d use his boat to dump them off in the water. Unfortunately for him, there is no major ocean in the fictional community of Iron Lake, New York.

Is this poster exactly what it seems? Based on the fact that there is blood (seemingly) on Dexter’s overalls, they certainly want to make it seem as though the character just killed someone. It’d be funny if that wasn’t the case, and he was just tossing out some garbage and he had some leftover red paint on his clothes. That’s pretty unlikely, though, given this show…

As we prepare for Dexter: New Blood, one of the things we are most excited to see is how Michael C. Hall’s character is living out his time in New York. We know that he is working at a sporting-goods store, he has a girlfriend, and he’s trying his best to dive some sort of normal life. Of course, we have to wait and see if he’s really been a model citizen all this time; early details suggest that, at the timing of the premiere, he will have refrained from killing for quite some time.

