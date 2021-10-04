Survivor 41 episode 3 sneak peek: JD scrambles for an immunity idol







Today CBS released an advance look at Survivor 41 episode 3, and it shouldn’t come as a shock there is chaos at the Ua camp.

For a little more insight on this very thing, just take a look at the sneak peek below! In this, you can see JD serving as the primary narrator as he tries to make sense of what’s going on around camp. He’s trying to find the idol, but quickly realizes that it’s not anywhere as easy as the show makes it seem. (There is a little bit of meta-commentary in here about how people at home always complain that idols are found too quickly.) Eventually, he starts to think that someone else may already have the idol and have opted to not tell anyone about it.

Does JD actually need the idol right now? Not necessarily. If the edit so far is to be believed, Brad is probably in the worst position out of anyone at Ua. He scrambled a little too hard to listen in on conversations last week and personality-wise, it just doesn’t seem like he fits in. We understand where JD is coming from, though, as everyone on his tribe is already pegging him as a threat. If they already think that, why not lean into it?

The irony here, of course, is that even if JD finds an idol, it would be one that would require someone at Luvu to find it, as well. Then, all three people would need to say their secret password (yea, it’s ridiculous) in order for them to be activated.

What do you think could be happening as we get into Survivor 41 episode 3?

