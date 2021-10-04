This Is Us season 6: Sterling K. Brown lands first post-show role







Following This Is Us season 6 airing on NBC next year, we now know what is next for Sterling K. Brown.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Hulu has given a nine-episode order to Washington Black, an adaptation of the novel by Esi Edugyan. Selwyn Seyfu of The Twilight Zone is the main writer behind the project, whereas Brown will serve as both the star and executive producer.

So what about the roles? The title character, George Washington Black, is an 11-year old boy on sugar plantation in Barbados, someone who must flee the place after a stunning death could jeopardize the entirety of his life. Brown, meanwhile, is the “gregarious, larger-than-life Medwin Harris, who traveled the world after a traumatic childhood as a Black refugee in Nova Scotia as the de facto Mayor of Black Halifax prioritizes the community over everything except Washington Black, his young protégé. Meeting Wash sends him down a challenging path of self-discovery. And as the barricades around his heart start to fall, Medwin will learn to dream again.”

The project sounds exciting on paper, and we can certainly understand already why Sterling would be interested in doing something like this. The role is a far cry from Randall Pearson, and the timing of this announcement signals that there probably won’t be too great a layoff between the end of one project and the start of the next one.

What do you think about Sterling K. Brown landing his first role following the end of This Is Us?

