When Calls the Heart spin-off bringing on Daniel Lissing, but how?







In case you did not know, the When Calls the Heart spin-off When Hope Calls is coming back for a season 2, and it has a new home in GAC Family after having season 1 on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service. The first episode will air in December, and it is going to be a Christmas Special.

Now, here is where things get all the more interesting. Late last month, the first bit of surprising news came out about season 2: Lori Loughlin is returning as Abigail! This is the first time she’s appeared following her dismissal from When Calls the Heart and all Hallmark Channel projects amidst the college admissions scandal. Now, we’re also hearing that Daniel Lissing is going to be joining When Hope Calls for the premiere, as well.

Deadline was the first to report that Lissing will be making an appearance, and the first question we have is rather simple: Isn’t Jack dead? Either the actor is coming back in some sort of flashback, or he is playing a totally new character which would be somewhat strange. Sure, we do have multiple instances of actors playing multiple roles on the same TV shows, but typically they’re not someone who played a single part for a good five seasons. Daniel is also a pretty recognizable guy and we’d just picture Jack anytime that we see him within this world.

So why is When Hope Calls doing all of this for their premiere? Odds are, it’s a way to drum up viewership at a new network home. Since this is not on Hallmark, it may take a little more time for viewers to discover it; having some familiar faces serves as an added incentive.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart, including the latest updates from production

What do you think is happening when it comes to the When Calls the Heart spin-off When Hope Calls?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: GAC Family.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







