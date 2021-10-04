NCIS season 19 episode 3 spoilers: Final ‘Road to Nowhere’ expectations







Tonight on CBS you’re going to have a chance to check out NCIS season 19 episode 3; are you ready for what’s ahead? “Road to Nowhere” is going to be an incredibly interesting Gibbs-centric hour of TV, especially when it comes to seeing Mark Harmon and Gary Cole spending some time together on-screen.

It’s a smart move in a lot of ways for the writers to focus at least part of this episode on these two; in that way, it may make it feel less like Cole’s Alden Parker is coming on board as some sort of Gibbs replacement. It’s also going to be interesting to see these two characters, each accomplished in their own field, try to take on a common goal in very different ways.

New NCIS video! If you haven't watched our take on episode 2 yet, take a look at that below.

At the center of this episode is Paul Lamere, the serial killer who isn’t actually what anyone thought. Instead, he’s a contract killer working for some mysterious entity known as Navis Ventures. He promises to lead the two characters to another body, but is everything going to be what the NCIS team expected? Probably not, mostly because there is no real fun in that.

As for what’s happening with the remainder of the team, don’t be shocked to see Torres, McGee, and Knight put boots on the ground in the hopes of getting some more answers on the company behind it all. As a matter of fact, Katrina Law’s character is going to be going undercover in the hopes of figuring something out in regards to Navis.

“Road to Nowhere” will be airing in a matter of hours; come back later for a new video review and a look ahead.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 3?

