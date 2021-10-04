Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2: Monica Raymund directing







Even though Monica Raymund may be rather busy these days as the star of Hightown on Starz, she has carved out time for some other gigs.

Take, for example, the opportunity to be a director in the Law & Order universe. Previously, we saw the one-time Chicago Fire take on the role for Law & Order: SVU. Now, we can confirm that she is currently doing the same over on Law & Order: Organized Crime. She confirmed as much in a post on Instagram below.

Despite her exit as Dawson on Chicago Fire years ago, it is clear that Raymund has very close ties still with executive producer Dick Wolf. She returned to Fire for a guest spot and even directed multiple episodes of another one of his franchises in FBI. She’ll also be directing one upcoming episode of Hightown season 2. You’ll have a chance to see this show return with new episodes on October 17 — just two weeks from tonight! The show is coming on the air after Heels concludes the first season.

Would it be great to see Raymund make some sort of on-screen appearance in either the Law & Order or FBI world? Absolutely, but one of the big challenges that goes along with this is trying to find a way to have it make sense. Dawson, last we heard, isn’t anywhere near where these shows are set, and FBI: International is the only one that we could try to piece together … but even then, it’d be hard to make it organic given what she is currently working on. (It would be hard to imagine Monica in a different role at this point, especially since we know these shows are all connected.)

