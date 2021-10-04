Stargirl season 3 spoilers: Joel McHale promoted to series regular!







Sure, we know that we’re in the middle of season 2 right now, but it’s never too early to talk Stargirl season 3! Or, that’s what we think at the very least.

In a new interview with guest host Arsenio Hall on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Joel McHale confirmed that he will be a regular for the next season of the show. We first saw his Starman at the start of season 1, and there was a surprise appearance from him in the finale that set the stage for what would be coming down the road. Creator Geoff Johns had long indicated that this particular storyline was going to be a long-play and his season 3 return as all the evidence you need for that.

While it’s far too early to say just what season 3 is going to look like, appearing in a show like Stargirl is an interesting choice for McHale in particular. He’s best-known as a standup comic and his signature role was on Community, a show that was off-the-wall, meta, and crazy. Stargirl has some humor for sure, but it can also be incredibly earnest and serious when the situation calls for it. In general, we think he’ll bring something different to the series.

In general, it is somewhat curious how the Arrowverse seems to have a thing for sitcom stars. We already saw Jon Cryer appear on Supergirl as Lex Luthor, and now we’re seeing something a little different over here.

Given that season 2 is still on the air, it feels fair to say that you’re probably not going to see Stargirl season 3 until at some point next year. The CW has used this as a summer show in the past, and we’re not altogether sure that this is going to change now.

