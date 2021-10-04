The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 episode 2 preview: ‘Foothold’







After tonight’s premiere episode, it only makes sense to be eager for The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 episode 2. So what can you expect? We have a few different things that are well worth breaking down within this piece.

Let’s start things off with the title for this episode: “Foothold.” We don’t think it’s too hard to extrapolate any particular meaning from this: Be prepared for this installment to be all about characters trying to find their place in the world. This is not always an easy thing to do, especially when you are shifting into places you haven’t seen before and doing things that you’re not altogether familiar with. Yet, the group has to figure things out quickly: If you were not aware, World Beyond was designed as a two-season project from the get-go. Whatever happens here is going to carry over directly into everything happening after the fact.

Below, you can check out The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

While some members of the group enact a plan to cover their tracks, others attempt to acclimate to their new surroundings.

We’re sure that there’s going to be danger, especially as several people find themselves more and more outside of their element. We view World Beyond mostly as a character piece, so our big question entering episode 2 will just be how all of these people each react to the situations that are put in front of them.

At the very least ratings-wise, there is a cause for excitement: This episode is, after all, airing following the Part 1 finale for The Walking Dead season 11.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead: World Beyond right now

What do you most want to see on The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 episode 2?

Do you have any particular hopes for each part of this ensemble? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







