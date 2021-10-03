Grantchester season 6 episode 2 spoilers: A ‘sinister’ letter ahead







Following the premiere tonight on PBS, rest assured that there are more big mysteries ahead on Grantchester season 6 episode 2. Will and Geordie now have an established rapport with one another, and that’s a pretty good thing when you think about some of the conflicts that they are going to be facing from here.

The main case at the heart of next week’s installment is family, but not exactly in a bright or cheerful way as most people would want. Instead, this is the story of a family dispute that has a number of different permutations to it. It also could have a high number of suspects.

Below, take a look at the full Grantchester season 6 episode 2 synopsis with some other news as to what lies ahead:

Will and Geordie negotiate a complex family dispute that may be connected to the murder of the head of a local adoption agency. Meanwhile, a sinister letter arrives for Leonard.

Anytime you hear the words “sinister letter” on a show like this, we’re of course going to have some concerns. Those rise tenfold with a character like Leonard who has gone through so much already. This is one of the benefits to a show that lasts for so long, since it allows for an opportunity to explore so many different avenues of who people are.

In general, though, we think the general themes of Grantchester season 6 are exactly what you would expect. Prepare for a number of big stories all about faith, about love, and about trying to navigate a very difficult and challenging world. Sure, every episode has its own case, but there is always more bubbling underneath the surface.

