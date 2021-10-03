





Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Are we finally going to have a chance to dive into Bravo Team and what’s next? We definitely understand anyone out there who is eager to get back into the show, especially after such a long wait.

Unfortunately, here is where we have to hand over some of the bad news. Once again, the show is not on the air tonight! While it’s true that there are going to be new episodes airing on Sunday nights this fall, it doesn’t officially start for another week. It’s a little bizarre that CBS isn’t taking advantage of a generous NFL lead-in tonight for some of their programming, but we’re not the ones who make the decisions here!

Anyway, next week’s premiere is the first of four episodes that is going to be airing on the aforementioned network before the move over to the Paramount+ streaming service, and it goes without saying there is some big stuff happening throughout. This season will be about leadership and dangerous missions, but alongside that the long-term effects of the job. Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Spencer Hudnut notes that Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) is going to be having some debilitating headaches moving forward and they will have an impact on both his life and the job:

“We examine what years of combat in the War on Terror has done to [soldiers] … Jason keeps an eye on this situation to make sure he’s able to operate.”

Next week’s premiere is the first half of a two-parter, and will likely serve as a reminder that for Bravo, things rarely ever slow down or stop. We’re looking forward to seeing how the drama accelerates moving forward, and also how things change after the Paramount+ move. (We expect episodes that are a little more free-flowing, and also ones that are somewhat darker in tone.)

