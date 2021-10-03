The Walking Dead season 11 episode 8 spoilers: The part 1 finale!







Curious to learn a little more about The Walking Dead season 11 episode 8? There are a few directions we could go here, but let’s start with this: It is the part 1 finale! We know that the final season is being divided up into three different clusters, and this particular installment (titled “For Blood”) is going to be big. Very big. Before it wraps up, we imagine there will be at least a few moments where you are shouting at the TV.

Before we go any further, let’s go ahead and share the full The Walking Dead season 11 episode 8 synopsis; after all, this is your roadmap for what to expect from here:

The Reapers defend Meridian from an incoming herd; Pope suspects Maggie is behind the attack, while Daryl treads carefully; Alexandrians scramble to protect themselves when a violent storm leaves them vulnerable to walkers.

The promo below in particular gives you a good sense of a lot of the chaos that is coming up next, especially when it comes to the storm that is arriving at Alexandria. They’ve done such a good job over the years of trying to fortify themselves, but this is one of those things that throws all safety measures out the window. Some residents are probably going to rely on some skills they relied on back when their lives were even more unstable in order to survive.

Given that this is a midseason finale-of-sorts, it does feel abundantly clear that at least one major character will die. As a matter of fact, it’d feel weird if that DIDN’T happen based on what we know about this show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 11 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







