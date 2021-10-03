Call the Midwife season 10 episode 2 spoilers: Nonnatus still in trouble?







Are you interested in learning more about Call the Midwife season 10 episode 2? There is another installment coming up on PBS next week, and we have a good feeling that it will prove to be eventful. It’s hard for it not to be when you think about where things are at the moment. Nonnatus House is still in danger — and yes, this is a position that we’ve seen it in before. It has a difficult time towing the line between the past and the present, especially with more and more births happening in different ways than ever before.

Below, take a look at the full Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Sister Frances finds herself in a tricky situation when a pregnant woman confides in her. Trixie is troubled by her sudden admittance to the Lady Emily. Cyril helps an evicted family find shelter. Sister Julienne’s new venture hits a stumbling block.

As we move through this episode, we know that there will be a few different issues that all of these characters have to deal with. For Sister Frances, for example, what does she do with this new information? Is she facing an unexpected crisis? Meanwhile, Trixie is going to find that her new position is not exactly what she expected it to be and that will serve as an issue in its own way moving forward.

Because we are still very-much early in this season, rest assured that there is definitely room for things to change. (We should also note that PBS Passport members get early access to these episodes, just in case you want to watch them in advance.)

