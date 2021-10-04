Where is Jackson West on The Rookie? Is Titus Makin Jr. leaving?







Where is Jackson West on The Rookie season 4 tonight? Is Titus Makin Jr. leaving the show? If you go into tonight wondering … well, let’s just say that we’ve got some news to hand down.

If you missed last week’s emotional season premiere, we learned in the opening minutes that Officer West was killed and with that, Makin’s time on the show is over. It was a sudden, shocking move by the show’s writers, but from what we understand, they did not have much of a choice. While the circumstances surrounding Titus’ exit are not altogether clear, it does appear as though he wanted to leave the ABC drama. The show accommodated his request and now, we have to see where things go from here.

We don’t foresee that The Rookie is going to just plug-and-play someone else in a similar role to what Jackson had. Instead, our feeling is that the love will be spread around to a number of different characters over time. In doing this, there is a real opportunity to dive deeper into some established players as well as see how some other cops evolve.

The best thing The Rookie as a show can do now is move forward, but at the same time also recognize how important Jackson was. Lopez naming her baby after him is just one piece of evidence of that, and we’re sure that there will be others in the weeks and months ahead. One of the things that we tend to hate in general is when a loses a main character and then acts like they never existed. We don’t want to see anything like that transpire here.

As for Makin’s future, we know that he has been getting more and more into music; we’ll just have to see if he has any forays into television in the near future.

