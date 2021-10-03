





Is Treat Williams leaving Chesapeake Shores, and is it possible that his character of Mick could be dead? Entering season 5 episode 9 on Hallmark Channel next week, it’s clear that the writers want you to be worried.

So what’s going on that has us asking these questions in the first place? Just check out the full Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

The O’Brien family learns that Mick made a distress call before his plane went missing and must come together while they wait for news on his whereabouts. Evan (Buckley) starts to bond with one the O’Briens, but his attempts at generosity backfire. After Luke (Stephen Huszar, “Letterkenny”) finds himself in a bad position with his parole officer, Bree (Ullerup) enlists Connor’s (Francis) legal help. Feeling the strain of running his own business, Connor searches for a new assistant and gets some unexpected support. Kevin (Penny) helps Sarah (Jessica Sipos, “Charmed”) with her new cravings as they try to figure out the right timing to finally share their news with the family. David (Carlo Marks) receives a disturbing warning from his father. Recent events have Megan (Niven) thinking about the future as the day of the art show she put together arrives.

As we see this particular story progress, hopefully the O’Briens will get some more news on Mick’s plane. We’ve already lost one series regular this season in the form of Jesse Metcalfe, so the last thing that we want to do is see another one go away, as well. It’s one of those tragedies that we don’t want to see this family face, especially as we do get close to the end of the season. We don’t even know what the future holds beyond this fall!

Also, we just like the show best when it has that lighter tone underneath most of the stories. That is what has made the past few weeks so enjoyable in particular.

Are you worried that Treat Williams could be leaving Chesapeake Shores, and that Mick could be dead?

