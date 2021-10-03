Chicago PD season 9 episode 3 spoilers: What is Halstead’s secret?







As you prepare for Chicago PD season 9 episode 3 on NBC Wednesday night, brace yourselves for an enormous Jay Halstead story.

Over the years, we’ve seen a number of little stories about Jesse Lee Soffer’s character and what he went through in the military. We know that he suffered a good bit of PTSD, just as we also know that it is going to be hard for him to fully heal from what he went through.

On this upcoming episode, things could prove to be even harder as a significant amount of his past comes back. He will find himself working with an old military buddy of his, someone who he has a dark shared history with. It’s enough of a dark history that he is hesitant to say anything to Upton about it. We don’t get the sense that he wants to keep a secret from her but, in the promo below, you see all of the different struggles that he’s going through. There is still something holding him back.

Within the world of Chicago PD we’ve seen Jay be the sort of guy who, time and time again, tries to follow some of the rules. Maybe this story will explain more of why that is. Sometimes, you do go through enough of a difficult story in the past that it further informs how you want to be in the future.

We’re expecting a fantastic Jesse Lee Soffer performance over the course of this hour, and if we get that, it will follow a trend of Chicago PD allowing some of its stars big opportunities to shine. After all, we got some of this already courtesy of Marina Squerciati in the first two episodes of this season.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 3?

