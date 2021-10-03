





Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? If you’re hungry for some more information on the Queen Latifah series moving forward, we’re happy to help!

Because we are fairly deep into the fall season at this point, we understand plenty the hunger that everyone has for some new episodes. Unfortunately, you’re not getting it tonight! This is the final week of the long summer hiatus, as the show is returning with the season 2 premiere on Sunday, October 10. There will be a lot of huge stuff ahead in this episode, especially with Robyn McCall questioning what her future is going to be in her profession.

For a few more details about the premiere episode, plus what’s coming after the fact, we suggest that you check out the synopses for both of these stories below…

Season 2 premiere, “Aftermath” – Just as McCall considers ending her work as The Equalizer, she’s pulled back in when she takes on Detective Marcus Dante as a new client who needs her help to find an untraceable group of bank robbers, on the second season premiere of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 2 episode 2, “The Kingdom” – McCall finds herself in the crosshairs of a foreign government’s intelligence agency when her friend Mira (Melis Aker), a diplomat’s daughter, seeks McCall’s help to find her missing brother. Also, Dante faces suspicion from a fellow detective newly tasked by the district attorney to find the vigilante knows as the Equalizer, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 17 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Based on the episode 2 synopsis alone, it’s pretty clear that Robyn does not give up her title — not that this should shock anyone in the first place. If Robyn wasn’t the Equalizer, what in the world would she be? There’s so much story to mine into over the next few weeks as questions her future, and also has more people sniffing around her than ever before.

What do you want to see on The Equalizer season 2 moving forward?

