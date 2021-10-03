Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: When to expect premiere details!







With Raising Kanan now over for the season, it’s easy to shift our focus now over to Power Book II: Ghost season 2. This is a show that brought a lot to the table the first go-around and now, we can expect things to get even crazier.

Is Tasha St. Patrick now out of the picture? Sure, but her son Tariq has plenty of messes still to clean up, including the death of Jabari in the finale. We just have to wait and see when Starz decides to hand over even more news all about it!

New Raising Kanan video! If you haven’t seen our full review yet for the season 1 finale, be sure to check that out now below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss leading into season 2.

If you are look for some more Power Book II video footage, odds are you’ll be waiting for at least another week or two in order to see it. With Ghost coming back on November 21, it’s our expectation that in a couple of weeks, there will be even more of a video rollout.

As for a premiere synopsis, you’re probably going to be stuck waiting for a little while longer still. How long? Most likely until the first or second week in November. There’s no real hurry with some of this stuff; it’s mostly all about reminding the viewers that Starz already has in the Power universe that the show is back. While you obviously want to get more people watching if at all possible, it’s hard to envision that a lot of new people are going to suddenly flock to the show now. We’ll see what happens there!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost, including the latest when it comes to casting

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







