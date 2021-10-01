Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Meet new character Lucas!







Now that Raising Kanan is done and over with at Starz, we’re left to wait for the next big part of the franchise in Power Book II: Ghost. Season 2 of the Tariq-led show is set to premiere on Sunday, November 21, and we’ve got another morsel of casting information to report on here.

Just so that everyone knows in advance, this one in particular is shrouded in more mystery than ever.

New Raising Kanan video! Check out some of our thoughts on the season 1 finale below, in the event you haven’t seen them just yet. Once you watch, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Frank Whaley is going to be coming on board the drama in the role of Lucas. There isn’t too much more information on this role, but you can check out the season 2 logline for some other insight on the story as a whole:

“Power Book II: Ghost” begins its second season with Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. All of these options come with a steep price, so it’s back to business with the Tejadas. However, with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family as she seeks to protect her nephew’s professional basketball prospects at all costs. Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one, forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it.

After the greatness of Raising Kanan over the past few months, the pressure is on Ghost even more to deliver. Let’s hope that the writers and producers are fully up for the challenge since we’re definitely stoked about the potential here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Raising Kanan right now

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

Give us all of your thoughts and hints in the comments below! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







