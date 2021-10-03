Doctor Who season 13: See a brief Jodie Whittaker teaser







Are you excited to see Doctor Who season 13 arrive on BBC One? We know that new episodes are coming, even if the network is being cryptic.

As a matter of fact, the latest teaser for the upcoming batch of episodes is about as cryptic as you’re ever going to see. Below, you can take a good look at what is coming up here, even if it’s mostly just a brief glimpse of Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. This aired on the BBC over the weekend, and it is evidence that there’s going to be more in the way of promotion in the weeks and months to come. Brace yourself for a few more previews featuring the characters and eventually, a larger trailer with all sorts of great stuff at the center of it.

We know already that there are a number of big changes for season 13, whether it be a new companion, different adventures, and a story that could thread all eight episodes. Due in part to the global health crisis this is the shortest season that you’ve had a chance to see in a good while. It is also the last full season of the show with Jodie as the Doctor; she will appear for a series of specials next year and after that, we’ll have a chance to see a regeneration take place. Russell T. Davies will be coming back as showrunner starting with the 60th anniversary, so you have a lot to look forward to down the road.

In the end, the next twelve months are going to be HUGE in the world of Doctor Who. Fingers crossed that we have a chance to see more of what that looks like very soon, especially after such a long wait!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 13?

A glimpse of the Thirteenth Doctor on BBC One just now!#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/MpkoxLGIhD — Bad Wolf Archives (@BadWolfArchives) October 2, 2021

