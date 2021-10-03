Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 spoilers: Could Frank take a new job?







As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 airing on CBS, it looks like Frank Reagan is going to have a huge decision to make. Are we actually going to see Tom Selleck’s character step down from Commissioner of the NYPD?

We could understand why he would consider this — remember that he’s going to be dealing with a lot of frustration thanks mostly to the Mayor. If he doesn’t like the direction he’s being given, and if he is presented with a different opportunity, will he take it? Be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 synopsis, especially when it comes to why Frank is thinking about this in the first place:

“Protective Instincts” – Frank must decide between remaining police commissioner and pursuing a new professional chapter when his old friend Lenny Ross (Treat Williams) presents him with an exciting job offer. Also, Sean puts Jamie and Eddie in a tough position when he tries his hand at the family business behind his father Danny’s back, and Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a restaurant delivery man, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Sean storyline here is especially interesting, mostly because we’ve heard that he’s heading to college this season. When does that happen? Will he stay around New York along the way? If nothing else, we are wondering if Sean will be the one Reagan kid who navigates his way into the NYPD sooner rather than later.

Also, we’re always glad to see Treat Williams back on the show — Lenny is one of the few characters who knows Frank beyond just being a part of the NYPD. Sure, they’ve had a previous partnership there, but there’s also a larger friendship, as well.

