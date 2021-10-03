Billions season 5 finale: Is Damian Lewis leaving? Did Axe flee?







Is Damian Lewis leaving Billions following the events of the crazy and/or shocking events of the season 5 finale? There is clearly quite a bit to get into here.

So where do we begin? It feels like the natural place to start is by mentioning what actually happened: Right when it seemed like Bobby Axelrod was going to be stopped once and for all, he left. We’re not entirely sure how he still managed a way to avoid arrest, but he did — albeit with a consequence. He had to flee the country, hiding out in a plane before landing eventually in Switzerland with a new ID ready and waiting for him. He gets a chance to move on, though it’s hard to know just what that looks like.

As for what’s happening stateside, Mike Prince betrayed Taylor and Chuck and found a way to secure much of Axe’s power for himself. He has a chance to be the new adversary now, while we wait and see, of course, if Axe returns.

So is this the end of the road for Lewis on this show? Nothing is confirmed as of this writing, and the actor was not featured in the season 6 preview that aired at the end of tonight. We wouldn’t look at that, though, as some sort of enormous proof of anything one way or the other. This could just be Showtime’s way of trying to conceal whatever they have planned for as long as possible and we understand that. Also, this wouldn’t even be the first time they created uncertainty around a Damian Lewis character; remember what happened after season 2 of Homeland?

No matter what happens from here, we have to give the Billions writers a hearty round of applause after what happened tonight. We didn’t think they’d be able to keep making this story fresh but in the end, they definitely did with Prince and Axe both.

What did you think about the Billions season 5 finale overall?

