Saturday Night Live tributes Norm Macdonald during Weekend Update







We were waiting for Saturday Night Live to do something to honor Norm Macdonald on this weekend’s season 47 premiere. What they decided to do in the end here feels just about right: Giving the legendary comedian center stage.

At the end of tonight’s Weekend Update, Colin Jost and Michael Che ceded their final time to show a number of jokes featuring Norm, who Colin claimed was a huge inspiration in him wanting to do Weekend Update in the first place. The jokes featured were quick and funny, but we especially love that they included one about the OJ Simpson trial. If you recall, tension over Norm’s OJ-related bits on the show is one of the supposed factors that went into him eventually leaving the show. We almost consider this a mea culpa on the part of SNL since so many of those jokes live on today.

It is still hard to put into words the impact that Norm had on this show. He was more daring with his jokes than almost anyone else in the history of the show, and he didn’t even mind getting some wrong. His goal was to disarm viewers and to constantly keep them guessing as to what he was going to do and say next. Even after his time on the show he still challenged comedic norms and wanted to be remembered as someone who’d sacrifice everything for the joke. After SNL, his appearances on various late-night shows were all sorts of legendary.

Norm will be greatly missed; not just as a legend within the world of Saturday Night Live, but also an icon in the entire world of comedy. He inspired more people than we can possibly count who are working and successful today.

