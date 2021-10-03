Saturday Night Live spoofs The View – Covid test results crisis







Tonight’s Saturday Night Live was hosted by Owen Wilson and, of course, we were hoping for a sketch early on that would go viral.

Ultimately, we got that in the form of a sketch spoofing The View and what happened when some of their hosts had a positive Covid test right in the middle of the show. It was somewhat strange that SNL opted to not use the show’s real name, creating a fictional show called The Talking rather than The View itself. That may have been because poking fun at specific people’s medical conditions could have been a step too far.

So for the fictional sketch, the show had host Owen Wilson play a doctor who came out on stage with various medical questions. Eventually he pulled some of the hosts who had positive tests, including one who tested positive for HPV of all things.

We know that The View crisis went viral from the moment that it happened, largely because multiple hosts were eventually pulled before an interview featuring the guest Vice President Kamala Harris. For the fake version of the show, the hosts missed an interview with The Pope.

Was all of this genuinely funny? Moderately so, but we were genuinely surprised that the show decided to go there, especially so early on in the show. Then again, this wasn’t the only controversial sketch in the episode. We have a feeling that we’re not going to be seeing Cars 4 happening in the immediate future after we had a whole sketch documenting the sudden “spin-out” of Lightning McQueen. (Does anyone else think it is totally random that there are so many Cars jokes so many years after the original movie first came out?)

What did you think about this episode of Saturday Night Live spoofing The View and the Covid test results scandal?

