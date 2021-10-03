





Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? Are we about to dive into so much more great stuff from this world?

Before we get into answering that question, we should go ahead and state the obvious: We absolutely want as much of this show as humanly possible. We’re willing to go so far as to say that this season is better than the first season of either Power Book II: Ghost or even Power itself — it was so layered and compelling! That’s what makes its absence now even more of a bummer.

At the time of this writing, there are unfortunately no plans for more Raising Kanan until at least 2022. If there’s a silver lining to all of this, it’s of course the fact that new episodes are already in production and have been for a good while! The series was renewed by Starz pretty early on and that allowed them to hit the ground running on more new episodes.

As for what’s coming up in season 2, be prepared for Raq and her whole family to try to capitalize on the arrest of Unique. However, there are still some problems. For starters, Malcolm Howard is not dead and that could rear its head at any given moment. There’s also always the chance for new threats to emerge, and we haven’t even mentioned the possibility that someone is able to eventually bust Unique out of jail.

Hopefully, we get some sort of premiere date for season 2 early on in the new year — otherwise, there’s a good chance this wait could feel like torture.

What do you most want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

