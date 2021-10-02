The Good Doctor season 5 episode 2 spoilers: A Salen Morrison struggle







If you watched the premiere of The Good Doctor season 5 on ABC this past Monday, then you know the show is moving in a very specific direction. We now have our central adversary for the immediate future — you can argue as to whether or not that is the right word to describe her, but at the very least she is a foil for almost everyone else.

Of course, we are talking here about none other than Salen Morrison, played by none other than Rachel Bay Jones. During the recent premiere she did her best to sell herself as a patient at the St. Bonaventure Hospital, and she did a great job of tricking the doctors for most of the hour. The objective there was to get a sense of the staff prior to the purchase going through. We’ve seen in the promos already for episode 2 that she’s changing the way the hospital works, emphasizing customer feedback over saving patients and creating a far more frustrating experience for the doctors.

Speaking on this subject in a recent interview with TVLine, here is what executive producer David Shore had to say about what’s coming up:

“This tests everybody, including Shaun … I just love what [Jones] brings, what this character brings… She just has a great dynamic and a great energy. She is just going going going … [She is always] focused on what she wants to be focused on from moment to moment, brilliant and capable at the same time, and she proves to be a real challenge to our people.”

When you are dealing with people who are enormously wealthy (which Salen obviously is), one of the challenges you run into is their own perception of being almost always right. This is, more than likely, something that Shaun and the other characters will have to contend with. How flexible will she be, and is it possible that she’ll end up turning over the staff? It’s fair to have these questions and fears at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor, including other updates on what’s next for Dr. Glassman

What do you think is coming with Salen Morrison on The Good Doctor season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







