Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 8 video: Abby, whisked away?







Tomorrow night when Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 8 comes on the air, you’ll have a chance to see a big question for Abby O’Brien: Is Evan Kincaid trying to make a move on her? Is he interested in something more than business?

In the sneak peek below for this upcoming episode, she tries to sell Evan bringing her up to Pennsylvania to meet with his board as no big deal. After all, can’t two people have a business relationship without it getting into romance? Yet, this is when Meghan Ory’s character is briefed on the idea of a “whisk-away,” where she’s taken to another place where things can take a surprising turn rather quickly.

Is that going to happen here? As much as Abby may doubt it, at the end of the official promo for this episode she starts to think that this very much is the case. This could be a whisk-away! We weren’t sure that the writers were going to go here with Evan so quickly after his introduction but if they are, it presents all sorts of exciting scenarios for Abby. Evan is a high-profile guy and someone far and away different from anyone else’s she ever met. He has a natural charisma, but he’s also eccentric and someone who follows the beat of his own drum.

If there is a love story blooming here, we have a hard time thinking we’re going to see the peak of it in this weekend’s episode. Odds are you’ll be waiting for a good while still, but it feels pretty clear at this point that there is definitely some stuff the writers are into exploring for these two.

