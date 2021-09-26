Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 8 spoilers: The business trip







Next week on Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 8, be prepared to keep seeing the story evolve in some unique ways. There will be more romance — as a matter of fact, we’re starting to wonder if the Hallmark Network is wanting us to lean more in the Evan/Abby direction at this point.

Want to get a better sense of what we’re talking about here? Then go ahead and check out the full Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

Kevin and Sarah try to keep a secret while Bree discovers one from Luke’s past; Evan whisks Abby away on a business trip.

It’s the word “whisks” that really makes us wonder here, and for perfectly good reason. What are the writers trying to make us think here? Is this “business trip” going to get into something more? If nothing else, we just think that they want us constantly thinking about matters of the heart since love stories are precisely what this show does best. They’ve been there from almost the very beginning and more than likely, they will be there at the end, as well.

Beyond the story of the show…

We really hope that there’s a way more viewers get invested over the next few weeks! Viewership is down in most key metrics versus season 4 and that could impact the long-term future here. Following the cancellation of Good Witch earlier this year, we don’t think the future for any one show on this network is 100% stable. If you can’t watch live, be sure to watch on DVR after the fact and tell your friends to do the same! Fingers crossed that we have some sort of indication as to what the future could hold by the time we get to the end of the year.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 8?

